Salman Khan's Aww-dorable Pictures And Videos With Kids Will Melt Your Hearts

Bollywood News

Salman Khan shared a few pictures and videos of kids on his Instagram account. Check out the pictures and the videos of the star with kids here. Read on.

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
Salman Khan

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan is one of the most popular names in the industry. The actor has often shared screen space with some of the biggest female actors as well as children. In his film Tubelight, he was seen surrounded by kids while in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, he was seen tending to a mute girl.

While the actor has been nothing but sweet with child artists, his fans have claimed that the actors adorable moments with the little ones are too sweet to miss. Even when the actor posts pictures with kids on his social media, his fans take the Internet by a storm. Check out some of the pictures in which Salman Khan was clicked with kids. 

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Adorable Video With A Little Girl On Sets Of 'Radhe' Melts Hearts

Salman Khan's photos with kids

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Picks A Contemporary Story Post 'Radhe' & It's A Remake Of This Marathi Movie

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Myrah Kiara Shivaan Ke Papa (@dabbooratnani) on

In the above posts, Salman Khan is photographed with kids in the water and can be seen having some downtime with his nephew Ahil, among other pictures. Fans claim that he is very sweet with the kids. Netizens claim that his softer more emotional side is portrayed as he plays with the littles ones.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Trademarks That Every Bhai Fan Should Know About

Salman Khan's video with kids

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

Salman Khan also took to his Instagram to post a video of himself dancing with a few kids. In the video, the actor is seen breaking a leg with some of the kids on the stage. He is seen wearing an all-black attire with a shimmering silver coloured jacket on the stage.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's BTS Picture With Dabbo Ratnani's Kids Will Fix Your Monday Blues

 

 

