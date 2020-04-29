Salman Khan Helps Bollywood Lookalikes Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic is affecting people around the globe. Filming and productions are shut down in Bollywood and many daily workers are suffering. Several actors and authorities came forward to help those in need. Salman Khan, who previously provided help to daily wages workers, has now helped the lookalikes in Bollywood. Read to know more.

Salman Khan helps Bollywood lookalikes

Work in Bollywood is closed as the industry is shut down to curb the spread of COVID-19 and following the nationwide lockdown. Along with daily wage artists, lookalikes of celebrities are also facing problems. According to reports, Salman Khan came forward and helped them as he funded artists from All India Look Alike Association (AILAA).

Prashant Walde, who has been working in the industry for a long time said that the President of AILAA, Arif Khan and him, as Joint Secretary of the association, approached Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for help. Since there are no film or ad shoots and events going on, the lookalikes have been jobless. Some of them have been in a dire state. So, they reached out for help.

Prashant stated that they are thankful to have grabbed Salman Khan’s attention. He said that there are a total 162 lookalikes from all over India listed with AILAA and the Judwaa actor funded each one of them individually. He added that each one of them received ₹3000 under the name of Being Human Foundation. Prashant mentioned that in a day or two they are expected to have ₹3000 again. They are also getting ₹2000 coupon to buy grocery.

Arif Khan, who is an Anil Kapoor lookalike, talked about the same with a daily. He said that he is really thankful to Salman and the President of FWICE, BN Tiwari. They have literally saved many sinking boats.

According to reports, Salman Khan earlier deposited salary in the accounts of his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai crew, despite no shooting. He also dispatched food packets to the daily wage works in Bandra and news was shared by a politician as he thanked the actor. The Sultan actor is actively talking about coronavirus and has urged people to stay at home and follow guidelines.

