Shahid Kapoor's Reaction To A Kid Calling Salman Khan 'uncle' Is Unmissable, Watch Video

The International Indian Film Academy Awards 2017, popularly known as the IIFA Awards witnessed the who’s who of Bollywood in presence, donning their best attires. From Diljith Dosanjh’s stellar stage performance to Kapil Sharma’s rib-tickling one-liners, the audience present seemingly had a ball at the event. However, what caught the audience's attention was Shahid Kapoor's priceless reaction to a kid calling Salman Khan, "Salman Uncle". Now, a throwback video of the same has been doing rounds all over the internet, as it has managed to strike a chord with Bollywood fans. Here are the details.

Shahid Kapoor's reaction to Salman Khan's moniker

As seen in the viral video, the crowd, including Shahid Kapoor, can be seen cheering for Salman Khan, as he stands up to receive an award at the event. Shahid Kapoor can be seen standing with his back facing the camera and suddenly a kid from the crowd screams: “Salman Uncle". At first, Shahid behind him looks wide-eyed with surprise at the child before flashing his infectious smile at the kid. Take a look at the video:

What's next for Salman Khan and Shahid Kapoor?

Shahid Kapoor's popularity rose ten folds post the success of Kabir Singh, as the actor was lauded by critics and fans for his stellar performance. Shahid Kapoor is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of interesting releases lined up this year.

The actor is currently gearing up for his next sports drama, Jersey. While Shadi Kapoor also has been approached for Anubhav Sinha's next, Salman Khan is currently gearing up for Radhe along with Disha Patani. Salman Khan also has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Kick 2 in his kitty.

(Promo Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram)

