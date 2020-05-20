The coronavirus outbreak has done substantial damage to various countries across the globe. In the European continent, England is one of the worst-affected nations, overtaking Spain and Italy in the overall death toll. However, government officials are adamant that the worst is behind them as they push for certain sectors of the economy to resume in the coming weeks. Despite all the chaos, former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen has opted to see one of the positive outcomes that have emerged due to the coronavirus UK pandemic.

Kevin Pietersen working hard amid coronavirus UK lockdown

Kevin Pietersen thanks COVID-19 pandemic for bringing one major social change

In a recent post on Twitter, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen chose to look on the brighter side of the ongoing pandemic. The 39-year old former batsman tweeted the following -

The one thing I’ll thank Covid for, is NO MORE of those awkward greetings. One kiss on a cheek, or two, or 3, like in Europe etc etc. And the handshake for NO REASON!



They’re GONE! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 20, 2020

The English Premier League banished the practice of handshakes between opponents before matches before the competition was suspended due to the coronavirus UK outbreak. The same practice will most likely also be implemented in the sport of cricket as was supposed to be done during the final Test match between Sri Lanka and England a couple of months ago.

Besides Kevin Pietersen, even Rohit Sharma recently tweeted a positive from the COVID-19, which seems to have motivated many on Twitter -

This 🦠 has come like a storm in all of our lives and disrupted what we call normal. If we wanted to look at things in a positive way, Mother Earth is finding her way to heal. Times like these make you grasp for the silver linings and that’s what we must cling to 🐳🐠🦏🐅🌳🌊🦩🐬 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 14, 2020

Coronavirus UK

Kevin Pietersen's lockdown activities

Former Delhi Daredevils batsman Kevin Pietersen was born in South Africa but represented England at the international level, The hard-hitting batsman went on to play over 104 Tests, 136 One-day Internationals and 37 Twenty20 Internationals for the English national team. During the ongoing quarantine period, Pietersen has been conducting many live sessions on different social media platforms where he interacts with fans. In a recent interactive session, Pietersen was asked to choose between India's Virat Kohli and Australia batsman Steve Smith. The English icon instantly replied "Kohli, hands down. Freakshow. His record chasing, winning games for India with the amount of pressure he consistently lives under, Smith doesn't even come close."

Coronavirus UK

As of 9am 19 May, there have been 2,772,552 tests, with 89,784 tests on 18 May.



248,818 people have tested positive.



As of 5pm on 18 May, of those tested positive for coronavirus, across all settings, 35,341 have sadly died.



More information in the tweet below 🔽 pic.twitter.com/uRtdHU6yU4 — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) May 19, 2020

