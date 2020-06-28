Sonam Kapoor's 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo': 5 Reasons Why The Movie Is A Must Watch

Sonam Kapoor's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo garnered huge attention from fans at the time of its release. The movie features Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles and is helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, the songs and the cinematography were widely appreciated. The story of the film revolves around a prince named Prem and the various challenges that he faces. It also has several dubbed versions, including the Telugu and Tamil versions as Prem Leela and Meimarandhen Paaraayo, respectively. Take a look at some compelling reasons which will convince you to watch the film.

Reasons to binge-watch Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor's on-screen chemistry

Salman Khan is seen as the love interest of Sonam Kapoor in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The trailer of the film also gained the attention of the audience. Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor were also praised by fans for their on-screen chemistry in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Sonam Kapoor played the role of a princess opposite Salman in this romantic drama film. In fact, many critics had also praised Salman's performance and had appreciated Sonam's acting.

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya collaborate again

After the success of films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, and many other movies, Salman essayed the role of Prem once again. This was the fourteenth movie where Salman Khan's character name was Prem. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo also marked Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya's fourth collaboration.

Songs from the film

The film had some great songs and the title track of the movie was also catchy, impressing many Salman Khan fans. The steps in the song Prem Ratan Dhan Payo are replicable and filled with energy. Not only the title song of the movie is a standout but also other songs like Aaj Unse Milna Hai, Jalte Diye, Jab Tum Chaho and others were a hit.

Salman Khan's double role in a movie for the second time

After David Dhawan's Judwaa, this was the second time that Salman Khan played a double role. Critics had also praised this aspect of the film, labelling it as "hitting the right spots with the family audience".

Impressive box office collection

The film reportedly had a budget of ₹180 crores and it earned an estimated amount of ₹432 crores at the box office. The film is also the second highest-grossing film of 2015.

