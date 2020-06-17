Sonam Kapoor's 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' And Other Films Based On Indian Royal Families

Bollywood is always obsessed with royalty, and every year we see a few movies made on the backdrop of a reel or real-life royal families. These films make sure that they showcase the grandeur of their palaces as well as their attires. Check out Sonam Kapoor's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and other films that are based on Indian royal families.

Movies based on Indian royal families

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo revolves around the story of a prince in Rajasthan and how his life changes when he is replaced by a look-alike man. The movie was directed by Sooraj Barjatya and starred Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh among others in pivotal roles. It is one of the famous Barjatya family dramas that the audiences loved in 2015.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani featured Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. The film was not only a commercial hit but also one of the highest-grossing films of 2015. The film narrated about the life of the royal family where Peshwa Bajirao, who is married to Kashibai, falls in love with Mastani.

Padmavaat

Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmaavat is based on the story of Rajasthan’s noble King Ratan Singh and his queen Padmavati, the Queen of Mewar. The historical drama is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Jodhaa Akhbar

Jodhaa Akhbar is a Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer film directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The historical drama traces the story of the Mughal Emperor Jalal-ud-din Muhammad Akbar and his wife Jodhaa Bai. Jodhaa Akbar showcases how the two fall in love with each other. The film also won two National Film Awards as well.

Khoobsurat

Sonam Kapoor worked in the Disney-backed film Khoobsurat in 2014. The film was based on a 1980 film of the same name. The story of the movie was about Mili (Sonam Kapoor), who is a physiotherapist and works for a royal family. She falls in love with the prince of the royal family played by Vikram (Fawad Khan). The movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

Promo Image courtesy: T-Series YouTube

