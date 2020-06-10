Sonam Kapoor's 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' And Other Movies That Were Set In Rajasthan

Over the past few years, Bollywood has come up with a wide range of films highlighting various social issues. A few of these films were set in Rajasthan and the plot followed the storylines of local characters. Here are a few films that were set in Rajasthan and showed the grandeur and beauty of this western state of India.

Bollywood films set in Rajasthan

1. Dor

Dor is a drama film that released in the year 2006. The plot of this film revolves around the life of two women who are completely different from each other but are connected through a tragedy. The film tells the story of a lady who has deep Rajasthani roots. Dor was directed by Nagesh Kukunoor who also was a major part of the writing team for the film. It stars actors like Ayeesha Takia, Shreyas Talpade, and Gul Panag in pivotal roles.

2. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is a drama film that released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolves around a prince in Rajasthan and how his life changes when he is replaced by a look-alike man with a romantic outlook of life. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo was directed by Sooraj Barjatya who also contributed to the plot of the film. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal roles and is one of the famous Barjatya family dramas that the audiences loved.

3. Parched

Parched is a drama film that released in the year 2015. The film revolves around the story of four women who live in Rajasthan and overcome various obstacles that come their way, while also maintaining a good friendship with each other. Parched was directed by Leena Yadav who also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Tannishtha Chatterjee, Radhika Apte, and Surveen Chawla in pivotal roles.

4. Paheli

Paheli is a comedy-drama that film released in the year 2005. The plot of the film revolves around a Rajasthani folk tale wherein a ghost falls in love with a newlywed woman. Paheli was directed by Amol Palekar, who also contributed to the story of the film. It stars actors like Rani Mukerji and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles with Amitabh Bachchan doing a noteworthy cameo.

