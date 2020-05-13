Salman Khan's 'Ek Tha Tiger': Memorable Songs From The Film

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Ek Tha Tiger is a romantic and action thriller film released in 2012. Ek Tha Tiger is the first installment in the Tiger franchise that features Ranvir Shorey, Girish Karnad, Roshan Seth, and Gavie Chahal in supporting roles. It follows the story of Tiger (Salman Khan), an Indian spy tasked with retrieving information before it is gained by Pakistan, but is distracted after falling in love with a Pakistani agent (Katrina Kaif) during the mission. The film gained reviews from mixed to positive, with praise for its action, music, and performances by the leads.

The soundtrack of Ek Tha Tiger was also critically acclaimed. All songs, except one composed by Sajid–Wajid, are composed by Sohail Sen. Initially, Pritam was signed to compose the songs for Ek Tha Tiger and the film's first digital poster credited him as such. However, he opted out of the film. Check out the memorable songs from the action drama.

Mashallah

Mashallah is one of the best Salman Khan songs to date. The Arabic style dance track is composed by Sajid–Wajid. Mashallah is voiced by Wajid & Shreya Ghoshal. In the video song, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are spotted grooving to the middle east track. The song is written by lyricist Kausar Munir.

Also Read | Salman Khan on releasing new single 'Tere Bina': Wanted to keep myself busy amid lockdown

Laapata

Laapata is another romantic track number from Ek Tha Tiger. The song is penned by Anvita Dutt. While Laapata is sung by K. K. & Palak Muchhal, it has 27 million views on YouTube. Here, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are showing their crackling on-screen chemistry.

Also Read | Unseen Pic of The Day: Younger Khans of Salman Khan's family are all smiles in this pic

Banjaara

The dance track Banjaara is sung by Sukhwinder Singh. Composed by Sohail Sen, Banjaara is written by Lyricist Neelesh Misra. The song features Salman Khan with a huge ensemble of background dancers. Banjaara has 38 million views on YouTube.

Also Read | Fans laud Salman Khan's 'great direction'; praise chemistry with Jacqueline in 'Tere Bina'

Saiyaara

Saiyaara is the only emotional song in Ek Tha Tiger. Written by Kausar Munir, the song is sung by Mohit Chauhan & Tarannum Mallik. The sad song starring Katrina and Salman has 165 million views on youtube.

Also Read | Salman Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez's lockdown music video is about unrequited love; watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.