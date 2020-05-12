Salman Khan's Throwback Photos Will Take You Back In Time

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is one of the most influential actors in Bollywood. The actor enjoys a humungous fan following due to acting prowess. Apart from being a fabulous actor, over the years the actor has also become a national style icon.

He has millions of fans and runs an organisation called Being Human, which helps people in need. The actor has spent more than 40 years in the entertainment industry and still continues to impress audiences with his movies. Here are some Salman Khan's photos from his younger days that will help put a smile on your face.

This picture is a still from his blockbuster hit romantic movie Maine Pyaar Kia. Maine Pyaar Kia is the first movie which starred Salman Khan in the lead role. He rose to success enacting the role of Prem in this movie.

ALSO READ| Fans Laud Salman Khan's 'great Direction'; Praise Chemistry With Jacqueline In 'Tere Bina'

In this picture, Salman Khan is dressed in a plain black t-shirt featuring orange sleeves. The photo sees the star wearing an earring. The superstar can be seen gazing at the camera.

ALSO READ| Salman Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez's Lockdown Music Video Is About Unrequited Love; Watch

Here, Salman Khan can be seen donning a red collared t-shirt. The t-shirt features a white patch at the bottom of the sleeves. Check out the picture here:

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, And Varun Dhawan's Movies To Witness Diwali BO Clash?

In this photo, Salman Khan can be seen dressed wearing a cricket jersey. The photo appears to be taken at one of his movie sets. See the picture here:

ALSO READ| 'Tere Bina': Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez Song Shot Fully At Farmhouse; Watch Teaser

This photo is a still from Salman Khan’s chartbuster romantic-comedy movie Hum Aapke Hai Kaun. Salman Khan essays the role of Prem in the movie who falls in love with Nisha at who is the sister of his brother’s wife. Their plan to together fall in jeopardy when Nisha’s sister dies, leaving behind a baby.

Few other pictures of Salman Khan:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.