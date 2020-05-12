Salman Khan On Releasing New Single 'Tere Bina': Wanted To Keep Myself Busy Amid Lockdown

The world is currently on hold, due to the coronavirus pandemic. India has been under lockdown for over a month and nobody is allowed to leave their homes. Even in a quarantined situation like this one, Indian artists never fail to lighten the mood of the audience. Salman Khan, who is staying with close friends in his Panvel farmhouse for weeks now, is one such actor who has been entertaining his fans even from home. Ahead of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s song, Tere Bina’s release, Salman also shared a video. In the video, Salman revealed that he wants to keep himself busy during the lockdown. Read ahead to know more-

Salman Khan reveals that Tere Bina's entire team wanted to keep themselves busy during the lockdown

While Tere Bina released at 12 pm on May 12, 2020, Salman Khan was seen getting candid with Waluscha De Sousa during an interview. The actor, who has been setting the internet on fire lately, revealed that he had the song, Tere Bina, in his mind for a while. He said that back in Mumbai, his neighbours always requested him to sing a song and that is when the idea of this song entered his mind.

Salman Khan said that back home in Bandra, they have a neighbour, Ajju (Ajay) Bhatia, who would keep asking Salman to sing for him. So far, Salman had sung four songs for him and Tere Bina is one of those, revealed the actor. It wasn’t fitting into any of his movies, so they decided to release it now, added Salman Khan. When asked about why he is using the lockdown period to release singles, Salman said that, about seven weeks ago, when he came to the farm, he didn’t know that he would be here under lockdown, and that too for such a long time. So, he just wanted to keep himself busy, and that’s when he decided to do these songs, revealed Salman Khan.

After Pyaar Korona, Tere Bina marks Salman Khan’s second song release since the lockdown has started. The song features Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Ahead of the song, Salman also shared a video on YouTube in which Waluscha De Sousa can be seen interviewing both the actors. During the interview, Salman Khan shared how he is keeping himself busy during the lockdown at his farmhouse in Panvel. He also revealed that he not only launched his own YouTube channel but also shot the entire song inside his own farmhouse, maintain all the norms of social distancing. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, along with the DOP together managed to pull off the idea of this song beautifully.

