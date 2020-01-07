The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana's Video Mocking Salman Khan Goes Viral; The Actress Reacts

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Himanshi Khurana made news when a video of her mocking Salman Khan went viral. Himanshi recently reacted to the whole incident.

Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurrana who got evicted from the show in the recent past is known for being vocal about her opinions. The Punjabi actor recently made news when a video went viral on the internet in which Himanshi is seen commenting on Salman’s act of washing the dishes. The actor recently reacted on the situation. 

The viral video

In the video, Himanshi Khurrana is seen sitting in a nail bar and talking to someone regarding her nails. While doing her manicure, the actor revealed that washing dishes in the Bigg Boss house has ruined her nails. The person who is making the video replied to her that even the host Salman Khan washed dishes in the show recently. On hearing this, Himanshi voiced her opinion saying that Salman is getting paid for this. She further added that he gets six hundred crores to wash the dishes. Later in the video, there is a conversation between Himanshi and the video maker regarding Salman’s income. The video went viral on the internet and people slammed Himanshi with hate for mocking Salman Khan.

Himanshi  Khurana recently reacted to the whole situation by clarifying her statements to her fans. In a series of tweets, she explained that she was at the nail bar talking about her nails being ruined due to washing dishes. After this, she said that the senior media reporter pointed out that Salman Khan also washed dishes, to which she replied that he must have done it as he is getting paid for it. Himanshi clarified her statement saying that it was not a taunt a but a mere joke.

In one of her tweets, Himanshi also revealed that the interviewer wanted her to call Salman Khan a biased host as Salman helped Shehnaaz during her captaincy. The actor clarified that she was firm in her statements. She added that she didn’t speak anything wrong about the show or Salman Khan. 

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13: Did Salman Khan refuse to meet Arhaan after his eviction?

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala's husband takes a dig at Rashami Desai

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13's Shefali Bagga exclaims she would have pulled Arhaan Khan apart

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga opens up about her experience in the house

 

 

