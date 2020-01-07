Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana's Video Mocking Salman Khan Goes Viral; The Actress Reacts

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurrana who got evicted from the show in the recent past is known for being vocal about her opinions. The Punjabi actor recently made news when a video went viral on the internet in which Himanshi is seen commenting on Salman’s act of washing the dishes. The actor recently reacted on the situation.

The viral video

Listen dear!!! I have found this on Instagram!!Real face of #HimanshiKhurana



In the video:👇

Hemanshi- haath khrab ho gaye bb me bartan dhote dhote

Video maker-salman khan bhi to gaya tha vo kya natak kar raha tha

Hemanshi-use to 6cr milte hai or sb to extension bhi ho gaya. pic.twitter.com/6tzpMWK7SY — Natasha roy (@Natasha60175846) January 5, 2020

In the video, Himanshi Khurrana is seen sitting in a nail bar and talking to someone regarding her nails. While doing her manicure, the actor revealed that washing dishes in the Bigg Boss house has ruined her nails. The person who is making the video replied to her that even the host Salman Khan washed dishes in the show recently. On hearing this, Himanshi voiced her opinion saying that Salman is getting paid for this. She further added that he gets six hundred crores to wash the dishes. Later in the video, there is a conversation between Himanshi and the video maker regarding Salman’s income. The video went viral on the internet and people slammed Himanshi with hate for mocking Salman Khan.

Himanshi Khurana recently reacted to the whole situation by clarifying her statements to her fans. In a series of tweets, she explained that she was at the nail bar talking about her nails being ruined due to washing dishes. After this, she said that the senior media reporter pointed out that Salman Khan also washed dishes, to which she replied that he must have done it as he is getting paid for it. Himanshi clarified her statement saying that it was not a taunt a but a mere joke.

In one of her tweets, Himanshi also revealed that the interviewer wanted her to call Salman Khan a biased host as Salman helped Shehnaaz during her captaincy. The actor clarified that she was firm in her statements. She added that she didn’t speak anything wrong about the show or Salman Khan.

I was in nail bar last evening,i said mere nail khraab ho gye bartan kr krke..in the video senior media reporter said Salman did dishes ......I said dhoyega hi paise liye hai ...uski job hai aise host .ye hi chapa tha na apne articles me web portal pe, sarcastic taunt to dat man — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 5, 2020

Bcz woh interview me puchne wala tha apki capacity me koi nahi aya ..shenaz ki me he came did everything,he asked me is Salman Khan biased? ..or jab bhi koi media article likhte hai koi bhi .. ji or sir ka use nahi krte to unke hi likhe sentence ko Maine bola..go get life haters — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 5, 2020

I din say anything wrong media person wanted me to say he is biased..... he is not that is his job he is host of the show he took money .... or waise bhi Jisko daant prti hai woh bahar logo acha dikh raha to acha hi hai or daante.......so haters go get life kuch or leke aoooo ☺️ — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 5, 2020

