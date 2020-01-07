Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Upset With Salman Khan For Discussing His Private Life On TV?

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant who left the house a few weeks back was gripped with controversies after Salman Khan revealed a few details about his personal life. Arhaan Khan who is reportedly dating television actor Rashami Desai accompanied her in the Bigg Boss house. It has been alleged that Arhaan planned on getting engaged to Rashami inside the house. However, things got strained between the two after Salman Khan revealed a few details from Arhaan’s past. Here’s what went down in the Bigg Boss house.

Salman reveals details from Arhaan’s past

Salman Khan on the show claimed that Arhaan Khan had been talking about his fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s private life and their past on the show. Salman Khan was irked by Arhaan’s behaviour and asked him to disclose a few details about his life. When Arhaan did not disclose the entire truth about his marriage and his child, Salman Khan took matters in his own hands. Salman Khan disclosed on Bigg Boss 13 that Arhaan Khan is married and has a child from his first marriage. Rashami Desai was aware of Arhaan’s marriage, however, she had no idea that there was a child involved in the equation. Rashami was seen shaken up by the revelation, as Salman Khan warned her to be cautious of whom she chooses to spend her life with.

After the model and actor’s life was disclosed on national television, he was asked by leading news daily how he felt about the same. He said that it was ‘quite unfair’ of Salman Khan to disclose personal details about his life. He further added that in the past thirteen seasons of the show, nothing of this sort has ever taken place. He added that he feels that everyone has a personal life and they do have a past. Arhaan, however, added that the misunderstanding between him and Rashami has thankfully been cleared and that it won’t be right to cry over something that has already been done. He concluded by saying that his relationship with Rashami has only been stronger after the incident.

