Salman Khan: "Sometimes I Do Cringe At My Own Work And It Is A Good Sign"

Salman Khan, who is gearing up for his next release — Dabangg 3 — in an interview, spoke about how he sometimes cringes at his own work and says, 'What rubbish was that'. He also said that it is a good sign that he reflects on his past work. He further revealed that there are also times when he tells himself that 'this was good and why am I not doing this kind of stuff more.'

"Sometimes I do cringe at my own work and it is a good sign. Every last film of mine I watch I say, ‘What rubbish was that’ because only then can you grow and work harder. If you’re very impressed with yourself and say yaar kya kaam kar diya (wow, what an amazing job) then how is that a good thing. You cannot be praising yourself, other people have to praise you and after a while, you are supposed to stop listening to those praises. You cannot get carried away by the praises," Salman told Miss Malini.

Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his next big film 'Dabangg 3'. The film will release on December 20, 2019. The film is directed by the renowned choreographer Prabhu Deva and written by Dilip Shukla. The film is produced by Arbaaz Khan who had earlier directed Dabangg 2. Post this, he will be seen in 'Radhe'. The movie is said to be a remake of a popular Korean film The Veteran. The film marks the third venture of Prabhudheva and Salman Khan after Wanted and their upcoming movie Dabangg 3. Reportedly, the name of the film is inspired by Salman's character in Wanted. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release on Eid 2020. The shooting of the film has begun. Below are videos and pictures posted by the actor.

