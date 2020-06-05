When Salman Khan Wiped Sweat Off His Face With Sonam Kapoor's Designer Dupatta

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, in a throwback video, can be seen wiping his face using Sonam Kapoor’s dress at the trailer launch of their movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. It is a romantic drama film that released in the year 2015. Read on to know more about this throwback video featuring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor:

Salman Khan's video

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Shares Important Message In Quirky Way Amid COVID-19 With 'Swag Se Solo'

In a video that has gone viral, Salman Khan steps in front of the media while wiping his face. When he is asked to stand next to his on-screen love interest Sonam Kapoor, the actor turns to the side to stand next to her. Sonam Kapoor too adorably puts her hand around her co-star. However, Salman Khan goes on to hold her dupatta and wipe his face with it.

The event was held a month prior to the movie, which released in November 2015. Salman Khan is seen wearing a blue coloured shirt with a white boarder. Sonam Kapoor wore a traditional attire for the occasion. She wore a white coloured anarkali dress with golden embroidery around its neckline. Her dupatta had a similar design with clusters of golden embroidery on it.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' To Give Communal Harmony Message?

Sonam Kapoor was a vision to behold as she accessorised with a heavy golden coloured maang tika and a pair of similar coloured earrings. She had her hair swept up in a stylish bun and wore makeup with a bronze shade to it. She also wore contrasting red lipstick which completed the look perfectly.

ALSO READ: Is Salman Khan Now Penning A 'love Story' After 'Bhai Bhai' Song? Details Here

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo revolves around a prince who is shot just days before his coronation ceremony. The prince is replaced by a lookalike as the royalty recovers from his wounds. The lookalike has a romantic personality, contradictory to the stern prince.

The film stars Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan in the pivotal roles. The movie also stars Nein Nitin Mukesh, Swara Bhasker as well as Arman Kohli amongst others in key roles. It was directed and written by Sooraj Barjatya, while Aash Karan Atal has written the dialogues of the film. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo released on November 12, 2015.

ALSO READ: When Salman Khan Declared Katrina Kaif To Be The ‘strongest Woman’ He Knows

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.