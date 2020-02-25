Salman Khan's Trademarks That Every Bhai Fan Should Know About

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood from the past three decades. The actor has given several blockbusters like Bhajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai to name a few. There have been ups and downs in his career, but his fan base has always been loyal. There are several trademark styles of Salman that are standouts. Read to know about them.

Salman Khan’s trademarks

Dancing style

Salman Khan has his own approach to dancing. There are various steps that the Dabangg actor reportedly choreographed and they went on to become the most popular ones. Be it the belt step, collar step, pocket step or any other the actor nails it in his own way.

Muscular physique

Salman Khan has been an inspiration to many when it comes to bodybuilding. In his first appearance in films, he had a lean body. But with time the Sultan star bulked up his muscles with his workout routine and become an icon for the same. Salman has opened a gym franchise, SK-27 and also supplies products with his Being Strong Gym equipment.

Removing his shirt

Having blessed with an inspiring physique, Salman Khan never leaves a chance to flaunt it. The actor is said to be among the ones who started the trend of shirtless scenes in Bollywood. Now, his fans eagerly wait to see his shirtless scenes in his films and Salman too does not let them down.

Cycling

Being a fitness enthusiast, the Kick star has mentioned at several events his love for cycling. He is even spotted on many occasions on the roads on his cycle. Salman Khan has also launched Being Human E-Cycle.

Charitable work

Salman Khan is seen helping others in need with his Being Human Foundation. Several celebs stated that the Bharat actor has supported them when in need. Salman is even termed as "the man with a golden heart" by many.

Bracelet

Talking about Salman Khan’s trademarks and not mentioning his iconic bracelet would make the list incomplete. Bollywood’s Bhai wears a turquoise bracelet that has turned into the identity of the superstar. Many recognise him just by his bracelet and his fans sport it too to show their love. It was given to him by his father as a good luck charm.

