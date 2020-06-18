Salman Khan-Madhuri Dixit's 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' BTS Video Will Make You Nostalgic

Hum Aapke Hain Koun is one of the most-loved films of all time. It has been over 25 years since this Sooraj Barjatya's superhit family drama released and is loved by fans even today. This film was loved by fans for the chemistry between Madhuri and Salman. Here are some BTS moments of the film which the stars and makers of the film have shared for their fans.

Read Also | Salman Khan To Make His Own Bigg Boss Using Footage From His Time At His Panvel Farmhouse?

Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan's Hum Aapke Hain Koun BTS

In the video, one can see several iconic scenes in the making. Madhuri Renuka Sahane, who played her on-screen sister, are seen talking in the video. In one of the scenes, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and Madhuri Dixit holding the kid and entering the house. The popular dog, Tuffy is also seen sitting in the umpire's chair while the family plays cricket. Furthermore, songs of the film being shot can be seen in the BTS video.

Read Also | Salman Khan With Preity Zinta Or Bhumika Chawla: Which Pair Have Better Chemistry?

In 2019, the film completed 25 years and Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram and shared a clip celebrating the 25 years of the film. She captioned the video and wrote, "Recreating the moments of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on its 25th anniversary! This movie has given me memories that I can never forget. Nisha will always hold a special place in my heart❤ #SoorajBarjatya @rajshrifilms #25YearsOfHAHK". Take a look at the clip here.

Read Also | Daisy Shah Or Sneha Ullal: Whose Chemistry With Salman Khan Impressed Fans?

Renuka Shahane also posted several BTS pictures on ner Instagram for celebrating 25 years of the film. With the clip, she also wrote a lengthy note and thanked the members of the film to cast her in the role. She also thanked the audience who showed their love for the film. In the post, one can see 10 different pictures.

In the first picture, Salman Khan and Renka can be seen having an interaction with the director. The second one will remind fans of Renuka and Salman Khan's funny kitchen scene. There are several other iconic photos from the film including the scene where Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit get married. Take a look at the post here.

Read Also | Salman Khan And Aaditya Thackeray Provide Safety Gear To 1800 Passengers For Their Journey

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.