Salman Khan To Make His Own Bigg Boss Using Footage From His Time At His Panvel Farmhouse?

According to a recent report by a news portal, Salman Khan is working to create his very own version of Bigg Boss. Salman Khan is apparently planning to use footage from his homestay to create his very own Bigg Boss, which will give fans a glimpse of what his life truly like. According to a source who spoke to the news portal, the Bollywood megastar is currently in talks with a popular TV channel and has already started editing the raw footage of his time in lockdown.

Salman Khan to create his own Bigg Boss series based on his homestay during the lockdown?

Also Read | Amul Celebrates Big B-Ayushmann's 'Gulabo Sitabo'; Director Shoojit Sircar Reacts

Salman Khan was in his Panvel farmhouse when the pandemic broke out. The actor has been in lockdown since March of 2020 since the lockdown was imposed by the government. According to a recent report, Salman Khan is in talks with a leading television channel to create a series based on his stay at home.

Also Read | India-China Faceoff: Hrithik Roshan Mourns Soldiers' Martyrdom; Expresses Solidarity

Salman Khan is not the only one stuck at the Panvel farmhouse. During the beginning of the lockdown, the farmhouse housed director Abhiraj Minawala, Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha DeSousa, Niketan Madhok, and others. Some of Salman Khan's friends returned to their homes when the lockdown restrictions relaxed. However, Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, Waluscha DeSousa and her kids, all stayed back at the farmhouse.

According to a source who spoke to the news portal, during their stay, Saajan Singh would often film their daily activities at the farmhouse. The source added that Salman Khan is now planning to develop the material as a reality show for Colors TV, almost like the superstar's personal Bigg Boss house. The footage will show how the celebs spent their days, their weekly treks together and their candid interviews. It will also focus on how Salman and his friends made the three music videos that he released during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Also Read | Sonu Sood Moved By Background Dancers' Tribute, Says He Is 'always A Phone Call Away'

Moreover, the report also stated that SK TV, the television arm of Salman's studio, was already editing the raw footage taken by Saajan Singh. The superstar is apparently in talks with the TV channel, but nothing has been finalised as of yet. The source further told the news portal that Bigg Boss could be delayed due to the current crisis, which is why this show could be the "perfect weekend watch".

Also Read | 'This Is How...': Shorey Shares A Bold Example From An Award Show; Slams B'wood Hypocrisy

[Promo Image from Salman Khan Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.