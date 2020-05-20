Salman Khan Visits Mumbai After 60 Days To Meet His Parents Amid Lockdown

Coronavirus or COVID-19 has led to a nationwide lockdown since March-mid. Salman Khan is spending the coronavirus lockdown at his Panvel Farmhouse. However, the latest news revealed that the actor recently paid a visit to his parents at Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, after being away for around two months. Read to know more.

Salman Khan visits Bandra to checks on his parents after 60 days

According to a report in a daily, Salman Khan made a quick visit to his Bandra house from his Panvel Farmhouse on Tuesday. He arrived at the house to check in with his parents Salim and Salma Khan, with whom he has been in constant touch through video calls. The Sultan star took requisite permission and followed social distancing guidelines during his visit. Salman stayed at home for a few hours and drove back to the farmhouse before nightfall. The purpose of his visit is also said to ensure that the relief work which Salim Khan has been supervising in the city goes on uninterrupted. In an earlier video, he had expressed sadness and concern about not meeting his father for several weeks.

Salman Khan is residing at his Panvel Farmhouse with several friends and family. He is with his sister Arpita, her husband Aayush Sharma and kids, nephew Nirvaan Khan, actors Jacqueline Fernadez, Waluscha De Souza, rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur and others. All of them were seen distributing food in a video shared by Salman. The Dabangg star arrived at the farmhouse to discuss an upcoming project and is stranded since the lockdown was enforced.

Salman Khan is keeping himself busy amid the lockdown. He has launched his own self-titular YouTube channel which has crossed 1 million subscribers. The Dabanng star has also released two songs, Pyaar Karona and Tere Bina. Former is a motivational song, sung and co-written by Salman, with a message of love and compassion while fighting against COVID-19. The Latter is a romantic track featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, sung and directed by Salman Khan.

The Ready actor has provided help to several needy people. He has launched Being Haangryy food trucks that distribute ration around the city following all safety procedure. The actor helped the crew of Radhe by depositing money in their account, even after the shoots being on halt. He contributed to 25, 000 daily wagers with food and medical expenses assistance. Salman also assisted monetarily to the members of All India Special Artists Association (AISAA) and All India Look Alike Associations (AILAA).

