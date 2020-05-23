Television Actor Ashiesh Roy Hospitalised; Seeks Financial Help From Salman Khan

Recently, television actor Ashiesh Roy, who has appeared in shows such as Sasural Simar Ka, Mere Angne Mein, and many more, made an appeal to his fans for financial assistance from an ICU in a Mumbai hospital. The actor took to his Facebook handle to tell his fans and friends that he was in the ICU because of dialysis and that he was in a very bad financial situation. He recently revealed that his only hope is Salman Khan.

Ashiesh Roy revealed that despite sharing his bank details on social media platforms, there is still no major help that has come his way. His friend, Sooraj Thapar has been trying his best to get some help but due to the lockdown, he is restricted too. He added saying that his only hope is Salman Khan. He revealed that he is trying to get in touch with him or his foundation, Being Human, through his friend, Sooraj as he has worked with Salman Khan.

Ashiesh Roy said that he had about ₹ 2 lakhs which he already gave to the hospital because, within two days, the bill was given to him which came up to the same amount he had. The actor also said that he currently does not have a single penny. And many people are coming forward to help him and are calling him and telling him not to worry. Ashiesh also added saying that due to the pandemic, he is kept in a special ward which is very costly. His dialysis goes on to happen on some other floor and that too it goes on for at least 4 hours. There are also medicines, injections and many more which are expensive.

While he has been supported financially by several of his industry mates, Ashiesh's miseries are far from over. In a recent conversation with a news portal, he said that his dialysis is going on but there is no much major improvement in his health. He also added saying that he still has a lot of water retention in his body. He doesn't know how long he'll have to be in the hospital but with every passing day, the bill is rising rapidly.

