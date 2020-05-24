Salman Khan's Movies In Which He Played The Role Of An Ideal Brother

Salman Khan has given many super-hits in his long acting career that have performed exceptionally well at the box office. In a career spanning more than thirty years, his movies have received many awards and accolades. Salman Khan has often played the role of an ideal brother in some of his iconic films. Let’s have a look at them here:

Also read | Salman Khan's 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Songs Sung By SP Balasubrahmanyam

Salman Khan's movies where he played an ideal brother

Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! is a 1994 Indian musical romantic-comedy film. It was the biggest blockbuster hit in the initial phase of the actor's movie career. In this film, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit were in the lead roles with Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, and Alok Nath in supporting roles.

Salman Khan played the roles of an ideal brother to Mohnish Bahl in the film. The film Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! was helmed by Sooraj Barjatya and was a family drama with a classic plot revolving around the astounding story of a married couple and relationship between their families. Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! is an adaptation of Nadiya Ke Paar, which was released in 1982. This film performed exceptionally well at the box office.

Also read | Tabu's 'Hum Saath Saath Hain': Interesting Trivia About The Film; Read

Karan Arjun

Karan Arjun released in the year 1995 and was an action thriller drama. Salman Khan's role in this film of an ideal son and a brother was adored by many. Popular for the dialogue 'Mere Karan Arjun Aaenge', the movie Karan Arjun is deliberated as one of the offbeat movies of Bollywood.

The film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the lead roles as Arjun and Karan, respectively along with Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Raakhee, and Johnny Lever in the prominent roles. The film is about two sons to set out to take revenge for their father’s death only to die and come back years later after they are reincarnated. Salman Khan and Sharukh Khan collaborated for the first time with this film.

Also read | Salman Khan And Sonali Bendre's Best Scenes From 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Hum Saath Saath Hain is one of the most-watched and loved family dramas in Bollywood. The film directed by Sooraj Barjatya, had a star studded cast of Mohnish Bahl, Tabu, Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor, among others. Salman Khan played the role of an ideal brother and an adored son of Reema Lagoo, who played his on-screen mother. Salman Khan is presented as a shy, lovable and cute boy throughout the movie.

Also read | Madhuri Dixit's 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!' Has Interesting Facts That You Didn't Know About

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.