Salman Khan’s Various Characters Were Brought To Life By A Fan; Watch Video Here

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the top actors in Bollywood today. The actor is known best for the various different roles that he plays and is always appreciated for the excellent acting skills. Salman Khan made his acting debut with the romantic drama film Main Pyar Kiya (1989). The star has appeared in more than 70 films as a lead since then.

Salman Khan is a multi-tasker and an overachiever, as the actor has set his foot in various other fields like singing, hosting, and writing, apart from acting. This is a known fact that the actor enjoys a huge fan following and has become a brand himself. Recently, a video made by a fan that brings to life Salman Khan’s iconic looks from his movies has been doing the rounds on the internet. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Check Out BTS Moments Of Salman Khan Starrer Song 'Awara' From 'Dabangg 3'

Salman Khan’s various different characters brought to life by a fan

Even after being more than 50 years old, Salman Khan works at a faster and a much higher pace than most of the young people in the industry. With each passing year, Salman Khan’s performance and choice of films have been getting better. Along with that, with each passing year, Salman Khan’s popularity has been touching the sky and beyond.

Also Read | Salman Khan's BTS Video From 'Dabangg 3' Shows How Team Shot Action Sequences

Recently, a video of Salman Khan’s various characters being brought to life with a lot of creativity has gone viral on the internet. The video shows the memorable characters played by Salman Khan in his movies like Tere Naam, Veer, Wanted, Dabangg, Bodyguard, Kick, Sultan, and many more. With every look of the character, even the song in the background changes in the video.

Also Read | Making Of Salman Khan's Popular Songs 'Slow Motion' And 'Aithey Aa'

Salman Khan has always been spotted being warm and kind to people. Even during the global pandemic, the actor has left no stone unturned in helping the poor and needy. He has helped many daily wage workers and villagers, by providing them with food and basic amenities. He has also been entertaining his fans, even during the quarantine as he released two songs, Pyar Karona and Tere Bina on his channel. It has been reported that Salman Khan is all set to release his third song.

Also Read | Salman Khan Starrer 'Dabangg 3' Title Song 'Hud Hud Dabangg' Interesting BTS Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.