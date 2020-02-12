Salman Khan's Action-drama Movies That You Can Watch On Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Videos is a well-known OTT platform. Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan, has several movies of different genres streaming on the platform. Read to know about his action drama film on prime video

Also Read | Salman Khan's Comedy Movies On Netflix That You Should Watch

Salman Khan’s action drama films on Amazon Prime Video

Ek Tha Tiger

Ek Tha Tiger stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles as Tiger and Zoya, respectively. India's top spy Tiger and his love Zoya battle the dark world of intelligence and espionage that forbids its soldiers from loving the enemy. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film was a super hit with mostly positive reviews.

Jai Ho

An ex-army officer initiates a unique idea of propagating social responsibility among ordinary people and in doing so, crosses paths with a powerful political family. Directed by Sohail Khan, the film stars Salman Khan, Tabu, Aditya Pancholi, Danny Denzongpa and debutant Daisy Shah. Jai Ho received mix reviews from the critics and was a hit at the box-office. However, the expectations at the box-office did not match as Salman’s previous films did better.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Romantic Movies That Has 'Pyaar' In The Title

Kick

Released in 2014, Kick stars Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Devi Lal Singh, a typical youth with an anomalous standard of living, tries to find pleasure in whatever he does. He eventually becomes a thief and dons a new name, Devil. The film was a super hit at the box-office.

Also Read | Salman Khan Is An Effortless Dancer, Says 'Radhe' Director Prabhu Deva

Sultan

Salman Khan stars as the titular character opposite Anushka Sharma. Sultan is a classic underdog tale about a wrestler's journey, looking for a comeback by defeating all odds. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie earned rave reviews and stormed the box-office as it grossed around ₹300 crores in India.

Also Read | Salman Khan Has Played Prem In 15 Bollywood Films And THIS Is The List

Tiger Zinda Hai

When a group of Indian and Pakistani nurses are held hostage in Iraq by a terrorist organization, a secret agent is drawn out of hiding to rescue them. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as they reprise their characters. Released in 2017, Tiger Zinda Hai is Salman Khan’s highest-grossing film, till date with around ₹339 crores at the Indian box-office.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.