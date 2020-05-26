Salman Khan Owns These Luxurious Houses And Properties; See Pics

Salman Khan is known to be one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Reportedly, the actor charges about ₹50 crores for his films. Most of Salman Khan starrer films manage to cross the ₹100 Crore mark at the box office. According to reports, the actor's net worth is estimated to be around $318 million that is ₹ 1950 Crore. Ek Tha Tiger actor Salman Khan reportedly owns some expensive and fancy houses. Here is a look at some of them:

Salman Khan's houses

Salman Khan's home at Galaxy Apartment

Salman Khan's home in Galaxy Apartment is located in Bandra. There are often thousands of people gathered outside his apartment to greet Salman Khan on his birthdays and other prominent events. If reports are to be believed Salman Khan's Galaxy apartment is valued at ₹16 crores.

Triplex flat in Bandra

Reportedly, Salman Khan has bought the entire 11th flour of the luxurious apartment complex in Bandra. The flat is priced at around ₹30 crores. According to media reports, the flat is under construction. But when it will be fully developed, Salman Khan and his family will move to this apartment from their current residential address which is Galaxy Apartment.

Panvel farmhouse

Currently, Salman Khan is quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse. Reportedly, the 150-acre farmhouse has three bungalows, a gym, a pool and 5 horses. Reportedly, the place is big enough to have 5 horses running around in the property. Salman Khan and his family have visited this farmhouse several times to relax from their professional commitments. The fancy farmhouse costs around ₹80 crores.

Gorai beach home

Reportedly, on Salman Khan's 51st birthday, he bought this 100-acre property in Gorai. The property consists of a 5bhk farmhouse that has a fully equipped gym, a swimming pool and also a movie theatre. If reports are to be believed, the property also consists of a dirt bike area where Salman Khan and his friends ride out their dirt bikes. The property is valued at around ₹100 crores.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in the film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film features Disha Patani alongside Salman Khan in the lead role. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is directed by Prabhudheva. The film is bankrolled by the production companies: Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions.

