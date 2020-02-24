Hum Saath Saath Hain is considered to be one of the best family dramas in Bollywood. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, it had an ensemble cast of Mohnish Bahl, Tabu, Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor, among others. Salman and Sonali were seen as a couple, essaying the roles of Prem Chaturvedi and Dr Preeti Shukla Chaturvedi, respectively. Theirs is shown as a shy, lovable relationship throughout the movie. Read to know about a few of their best scenes.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma's Most Romantic Scenes With Salman Khan From 'Sultan'

Salman Khan and Sonali Bendre’s best scenes from Hum Saath Saath Hain

Prem returns home from his studies abroad. Preeti serves tea to Prem and everyone in the house teases the two. Vinod Chaturvedi (Saif Ali Khan) pushes Preeti and she falls on Prem’s lap. She then runs away smiling and Prem smiles too.

Sadhana (Tabu) asks Prem to taste the halwa made by Preeti as she is afraid that he would not like it. Preeti serves it to Prem, as he tastes it he compliments that it is good. Others on the table tease Prem. Later on in the movie, the family plans a trip and Prem helps Preeti in keeping a few things on the bus. As they are alone, Prem says that the halwa was good and she should make it again. Preeti smiles as she is amazed.

Also Read | Salman Khan To Repeat THIS Popular Dialogue From 'Wanted' In His Upcoming Film 'Radhe'

The family is on a trip, Prem and Preeti sit together on an elephant. They share some cute moments in the song Mhare Hiwade Mein. This includes flying kites and dancing in the rain.

Prem and Preeti get ready for their engagement after a long wait. Prem asks his mother before giving the ring to Preeti. The two get engaged and everyone in the house celebrates.

Also Read | Salman Khan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Scenes From 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

Prem gets ready to leave for trip and Preeti makes laddoos for him for his trip. The two come down the stairs holding each other’s hand. On the dining table, Mamta (Reema Lagoo) asks Prem for the colour he wants in his bedroom. Prem answers that it should be whatever Preeti wants.

Also Read | Do You Know Salman Khan Was The Assistant Director Of 'Falak The Sky'?

After some unfortunate events in the family, Prem goes to Preeti’s house and says that he cannot marry her. But instead of getting angry, Preeti understands the situation and comforts Prem. She makes his favourite halwa and says that he should not worry about anything as she will handle it.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.