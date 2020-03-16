Salman Khan & Sooraj Barjatya To Team Up Again For Another Emotional Family Drama

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are reportedly set to work on a new project. The duo has previously delivered several hits on the silver screen in the past. Reportedly, the film’s plot will revolve around different generations of the family and their different perspectives.

Sooraj Barjatya & Salman Khan to team up again

Coronavirus has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill. But that has not the stopped filmmakers on working on their future projects. The latest filmmaker to join this league is none other Prem Ratan Dhan Payo director Sooraj Barjatya.

According to a media portal’s report, Sooraj Barjatya is teaming up with Salman Khan for this upcoming untitled project. For those of you who are not aware of this, Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan have worked in several projects together. The hit actor-director duo has delivered hit films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapka Hain Kaun, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

According to the report, Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film with Salman Khan will not be based on large joint families since very few families in India today stay together. The film will partially focus on how the younger generation wants to study and work away from the family and prefer a nuclear family set up. The film will also focus on how family values bind generations together but in a modern set premise.

The media portal has also quoted Sooraj Barjatya regarding this upcoming film. Reportedly, Sooraj Barjatya said that he is still writing the script and in a year or two he will be done with the draft. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo director has also discussed the basic crux with Salman Khan and he has liked it. According to the report, Sooraj Barjatya will once again dabble the script in his space of family, drama and emotions.

