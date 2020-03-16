Salman Khan Teaches Nephew Ahil How Pose Like 'Sultan'; Watch Here

Salman Khan has been one of the top-notch actors of Bollywood. Fans not only love him for his films, but also for his humanitarian work. The Dabangg actor has shown his angry-man side to the world on several occasions, but his 'Chulbul' nature is also quite evident from his television appearances and videos.

Recently, a video of the actor made it to social media platforms, where he is seen playing with his nephew Ahil Sharma. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Salman Khan teaches baby Ahil how to be a 'sultan'

Recently, a video surfaced on the internet, where Salman Khan is seen having a good time with his sister Arpita Sharma’s son Ahil Sharma. In the video, fans can see that the Bodyguard actor is singing songs for baby Ahil. He starts singing his own song Main Hoon Hero Tera, but baby Ahil is not much into the love song, and instead gets his fists up.

Salman Khan notices that this is his Sultan pose, so Khan switches to the Sultan theme song. He fist-bumps baby Ahil and sings the song, which is very well received by the baby. Ahil Sharma starts to laugh and chuckle as Salman Khan plays with him. Here is the video:

Salman Khan was recently blessed with a niece named Ayat Sharma. Talking to his social media handle, on December 27, 2019, he wrote a small note to Arpita and Ayush Sharma for making the whole family happy with their new-born. Here is the social media post.

Welcome to this beautiful world Ayat. Thank u Arpita n Ayush for the best birthday gift for the whole family. May everyone who reads this bless her n may she grow up n make everyone proud. Thank u for all the love n respect. You all have been very kind, thank u thank u thank u! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 27, 2019



