Salman Khan's Movies Directed By Sooraj Barjatya To Watch On Amazon Prime

Sooraj Barjatya is an Indian film director, producer and screenwriter who predominantly works in making Hindi films. Over the years, the director-writer has made only a few films but those films were considered as some of the best love stories in Bollywood. He made his debut in Bollywood as a director with the movie Maine Pyar Kiya starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. Here are Sooraj Barjatya’s other films, Salman Khan was a part of, you can watch on Amazon Prime.

Salman Khan movies directed by Sooraj Barjatya

Maine Pyaar Kiya – 1989

Sooraj Barjatya made his debut as a director with the film Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. The film is a love story about a poor girl who falls in love with a rich boy Prem. The film stars Salman Khan and Bhagyeshree in the lead roles.

Hum Aapke Hai Koun…!

Salman Khan is probably the most favourite actor of Sooraj Barjatya because all of his films feature Salman Khan in the lead role. Hum Aapke Hai Koun...! was the second film of the director which released in 1994. This film featured Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in the lead roles. Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! won Sooraj Barjatya his first Filmfare award for the Best Director.

Hum Saath Saath Hain

Hum Saath Saath Hain released in 1999 and was the best Indian family drama film back then. This superhit film was a multi starrer featuring Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Tabbu, Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles. Salman Khan won the Zee Cine Awards for the Best Actor for this film.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo starring Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan was directed by Sooraj Barjatya almost after a gap of 6 years. The film received mixed reviews from the critics. The film also had dubbed versions released in Telugu and Tamil as Prema Leela and Meimarandhen Paaraayo respectively

