'Salman Khan Has Been A Guardian Angel To Me', Says Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai has always been vocal about her affection and respect for Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The bond between the two actors was also seen on the television reality show Bigg Boss 13. In a recent interview with an online portal, she spoke about how Salman Khan has helped her to a great extent and is her 'guardian angel'.

Rashami Desai recently spoke to an entertainment portal about how important Salman Khan has been in her life. She said that Salman Khan has been like an angel to her. She added how in the year 2016, she was going through a rough phase as she had to face a number of personal issues. When she decided that she had to make a comeback and that she had to start working, she was greeted by a few more difficult situations. She said that it was Salman Khan who helped her at that time. She also pointed out how on Bigg Boss 13, she only had Salman Khan’s support. Rashami Desai said that Salman Khan has been like a 'guardian angel' to her. Towards the end, Rashami Desai added that she had earlier heard about how great he was as a person and now she has discovered that he 'truly is a king'.

Salman Khan and Rashami Desai's bond

Salman Khan and Rashami Desai have a very sweet bond and that was visible to the audience when they were on screen together on Bigg Boss 13. Salman Khan also helped her look at a few crucial points in her relationship with ex-boyfriend Arhan Khan when they were together on the show. He was time and again seen supporting the much-loved TV actor on various issues that came up in the Bigg Boss house.

