Salman Khan Shuffles His Shoot Schedule, Prepones 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' For 'Tiger 3'

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has many big-budget films lined up for release with Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali among the ones that made headlines of late. Amid the spread of the deadly coronavirus across the world and the terror among people in India, the shoot of his upcoming action drama film Radhe had been postponed to a later date. However, as per reports from a popular entertainment portal, Salman Khan had chalked out a schedule for his films prior to the industry shutdown measure taken in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read | Salman Khan says 'Karan Arjun' is a special film and a complete entertainment package

According to the reports, a source close to the actor has revealed that Radhe, which was scheduled to release on Eid this year, is likely to get postponed because of the changes in the shooting schedule due to the coronavirus outbreak. About 10 days of shoot is currently pending for Radhe after which Salman Khan will work on his cameo role in brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's upcoming yet-untitled film. The actor will reportedly commence shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali before the end of this year so as to start work on the third instalment of the spy thriller Tiger series from early next year.

Read | Salman Khan to do the post-production work of 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' from home?

However, sources say that this had been planned before the coronavirus took a serious turn in the country. Aditya Chopra, the producer of the Tiger series, had wanted to take Tiger 3 on the floors from January end- early February. However, with most of the films postponed indefinitely, the release dates are bound to shuffle and new dates have yet to be announced by the filmmakers and directors. The film industry is reportedly expecting the situation to be normal by mid-April, and shootings to begin as usual from May.

Read | Arjun Kanungo calls his role in Salman Khan’s 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' difficult

Read | Salman Khan shares quality time with sister Arpita & nephew Ahil in the woods

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.