Salman Khan's Manager Reveals The Star Is Working On 'Radhe' From His Panvel Farmhouse

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the working of every industry around the globe. The pandemic has gotten all the work activities to a pause. But a number of companies have been trying out new strategies like work from home. In the same context, Salman Khan and a small set of his film’s crew have been working in order to try to meet its initially announced release date. Salman Khan’s manager recently revealed to a media portal that Salman is at his Panvel farmhouse along with some crew members of Radhe. Read more about Salman Khan’s upcoming film, Radhe.

Salman Khan sits on the film's post-production

Salman Khan’s manager, Jordy Patel revealed to a media portal that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star has been working on the film’s post-production in order to cope with the release date of May 22. Salman has taken utmost precaution at his farmhouse and is currently with the editing team of the film Radhe. He also said that Salman is working under the guidance of the film’s director, Prabhudeva, who is at his house back in Chennai. Jordy also revealed that only a music video featuring Salman and Disha is left in terms of shooting.

About Salman Kahn's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Salman Khan is currently prepping up for his upcoming Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is supposed to hit the cinemas in the current year and the crew will be lead by Prabhudheva who is coming in for the project as the director. In this film, Salman Khan will be seen returning as a cop named Radhe. Sohail Khan, Salman Khan and Atul Agnihotri will be collectively producing and funding the project which features Disha Patani, Salman Khan and south star Bharath in pivotal roles.

