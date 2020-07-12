Salman Khan & Anushka Sharma's 'Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai' Song Making Video Is A Must-watch

Salman Khan is a giant movie star, who has given some of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters in recent times. His sports-drama Sultan being one of them. The film was 2016's second-highest grosser, which minted a whopping ₹ 632 crores at the BO. A major highlight of this Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer was its ground-breaking music.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Camaraderie Is Better With Which Khan Brother On-screen, Sohail Or Arbaaz?

Especially the track Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai sung by Vishal Dadlani, Shalmali Kholgade, and Isheeta, Badshah. But do you know what was the thought behind this peppy dance track, and how it was executed? If not, take a look at song making video of this Salman Khan and Anushka' smashing hit number-

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma's Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai Song Making Video

The BTS making video starts with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar talking about the concept of Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai. Wherein Salman gatecrashes a Haryanvi wedding to woo Anushka Sharma's character Aarfa in the film. However, the DJ at the function is not appropriate, thus Aarfa insists him to increase the bass of his music. That's when Sultan intervenes and starts singing for Aarfa. We can also see Salman Khan cycling on the shoot location and having a fun time on the sets in the BTS video.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Onscreen Chemistry With Katrina Kaif & Preity Zinta - Which Is Better?

Celebrated choreographer Farah Khan choreographed this uber-cool fun track. In the song making video, you can spot Farah showing the steps to Anushka Sharma. Furthermore, Irshad Kamil is talking about how the hook line of this Salman Khan track was proposed by Vishal Dadlani, the music director of BKBPH. Irshad penned the lyrics of this foot-tapping song from Sultan. Apart from that, we can also see Rajnish Hedao, the Production Designer sharing his idea behind the look of this track in this video. Rajnish talked about being inspired by Raja Hari Singh's Haveli in Pakistan.

Also Read: Salman Khan: Top Five Memorable Dialogues Of The 'Dabangg' Star

Thus, decorating the set with massive bird-shaped flowers in the courtyard for the song sequence. But what caught our attention the most in this BTS video was the fact that Salman Khan performed it with veteran female background dancers and had a gala time. This is because SK has worked with many of them in earlier films and knows these old female dancers by name. By watching this song making video, one can certainly get an insight into the amount of efforts taken by the entire cast and crew in making Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai from Sultan a memorable track. Watch the final edit here.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone & Anushka Sharma Pulled Off Similar Red 'Banarasi Sarees'; See Pictures

Sultan is a story about a renowned middle-aged wrestler named Sultan (Salman Khan), who because of a personal loss, gives up on his career. But in order to regain his wife's( Anushka Sharma) trust, he gives another shot to wrestling and makes the nation proud. Ali Abbas Zafar helmed this blockbuster film, which won several accolades in 2016.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.