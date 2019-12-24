Salman Khan's Gift For His Dabangg 3 Co-star Kichcha Sudeep Will Melt Your Heart

Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeep shared the screen space for the third installment of the Dabangg movie series. While Kichcha Sudeep and Salman Khan collaborated on a project for the first time, Salman Khan gifted this co-star something special that left the latter overwhelmed. Here is a sneak-peek of the gift that Salman Khan gave to Kichcha Sudeep:

A Black Leather Jacket with a picture of Salman Khan’s favourite pet

Sharing the joy with his fans on Instagram, Kichcha Sudeep shared a photo of himself sporting a pitch-black leather jacket, with a dog imprinted on it. Kichcha Sudeep also mentioned how the jacket is close to Salman Khan's heart in the caption of the image. The picture also features Salman Khan kissing the dog’s imprint. In the image caption, Kichcha Sudeep also stated that Salman’s pet was imprinted on the jacket in its memory. Kichcha Sudeep also mentioned how Salman Khan told him that he never thought that he would part with the jacket. The emotional connect of Salman Khan’s gift makes it even more special for Kichcha Sudeep.

Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 is the third film from the Dabangg Cop Universe. The cast of Dabangg 3 features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sudeep Kichcha and Arbaaz Khan in the leading roles. Prabhu Dheva helms the 2019 sequel from the renowned cop universe franchise. Dabangg 3 released to the box-office on December 20, 2019. In four days from its initial release, Dabangg 3 has garnered mix reviews from the audiences and already made a collection of approximately ₹ 82 crores. Dabangg 3 features Kichcha Sudeep and Salman Khan sharing the screen space for the first time.

