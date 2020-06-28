Salman Khan-Asin Or Salman Khan-Sonakshi Sinha: Which Is Your Favorite Pair?

Besides having a huge fan following, Salman Khan is also a well-thought-of and appreciated actor for his super-hit films throughout his film career. In the career spanning more than thirty years, his movies have received many awards and accolades. Asin and Sonakshi Sinha, both the actors of Bollywood have impressed the viewers with their sizzling chemistry with Salman Khan on-screen. In fact, Asin and Sonakshi Sinha are two actors whose chemistry with Salman Khan was widely praised and loved by fans. So, let's take a look at both the on-screen duos and also see that whose chemistry mesmerized and charmed the fans more.

Salman Khan opposite Asin or Sonakshi Sinha, which pair was better?

Salman Khan and Asin

Salman Khan and Asin were first seen in the film London Dreams in the year, 2009. The film was a musical drama starring Ajay Devgn along with Salman Khan and Asin in the pivotal roles. The story of the film revolved around two best friends who get jealous of each other’s achievements and success in life. But later they finally come together to form a band. In the film, Salman Khan and Asin played the lead roles, but the film turned out to be a failure at the BO. However, the lead's chemistry and songs of the film were much appreciated.

The second time when Salman Khan and Asin were seen together was a rom-com drama tilted Ready. The story of the film revolved around the story of a man (Salman Khan) who flirts with a girl (Asin) and tries to win her heart. He also saves her from her mafia uncles who try to take over her property. Ready received mixed reviews from the critics and audiences both but was one of the highest-grossing films in India.

Salman Khan & Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan's pairing also excites fans whenever they feature together on-screen in films. Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan teamed up with each other for the Dabangg film series which is one of the hit Indian films among the other Bollywood films. The makers of Dabangg has so far released three-hit instalments of the film. Sonakshi Sinha essayed the role of Rajjo, who is the spouse of a Dabangg cop Chulbul Pandey in each film.

The story of the film revolves around the life of Chulbul Panday who is known for his interesting methods of managing each issue. Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan's sizzling chemistry was greatly adored by fans and critics. The audiences also enjoyed this on-screen couple in the film Dabangg as the film gave an equal proportion of action, drama, romance, and comedy.

