Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss Amidst Health Concerns?

Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular television show since its first season. The show has gotten even popular after Salman Khan made his entry into the show. The show is currently at its 13th season. However, the show has seen a couple of controversies and quarrels within the house.

Will Salman Khan quit Bigg Boss?

For years there have been rumours of Salman quitting the show and recently due to health concerns Salman may consider quitting the show. A few weeks ago on Weekend Ka Vaar, the actor mentioned that he fears his reputation due to his indulgence in such negative behaviour among the contestants. Now according to an entertainment portal, this has taken a toll on the actor’s health and even his family has insisted on him discontinuing the show.

A news portal mentioned that Salman has recovered from a health issue like Trigeminal Neuralgia which doesn’t allow him to get angry. If the actor does lose temper it can severely affect his nerves. However, watching the show, every week there has always been a quarrel and some sort of negativity among the contestants. Hence this has been affecting the actors’ health and to protect him from any further harm he was advised to quit the show.

The portal even mentioned that Salman has expressed his views on discontinuing the show several times. However, the channel and the makers have always managed to keep him on one season after another. However, the channel was advised sternly by his family and friends to not persuade him any further as the mental toll the actors takes may just affect him.

