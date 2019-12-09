Salman Khan: Times When The Bharat Star Made The Biggest Headlines In 2019

Salman Khan, the 'Bhai' of Bollywood, started 2019 with the stupendous success of Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat and is gearing up to end the year with Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3. In 2019, the actor made noise for his fallout with Priyanka Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, more than his movies. Here are other Salman Khan's news, that made headlines in the year.

Salman Khan news that made headlines in 2019

Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra's fallout

Priyanka Chopra was reportedly finalised to play the role of Kumud Raina in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. But due to her personal commitments, she opted out of the film at the last moment. Luckily, Katrina Kaif later agreed to step into the shoes of Kumud Raina. Reports suggest that Priyanka's behaviour had upset Salman Khan and the latter was seen expressing his disappointment during the promotions of Bharat.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan's futile association

Early this year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his association with Salman Khan for a new film. The movie, titled Inshallah, was supposed to feature Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan in the lead. But reportedly due to some creative difference between Bhansali and Salman, the movie could not see the day of the light.

Launching debutant Saiee Manjrekar

Salman Khan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Dabangg 3, is all set to launch a new face into Bollywood. The superstar is launching the daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar, Saiee Manjraker, with the Dabangg franchise. Reportedly, Saiee Manjrekar will be seen romancing Salman Khan in the upcoming movie.

Turning a TV Producer

Salman Khan produced the latest season of Star Plus' Nach Baliye. The latest season with Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan as the judges was reportedly one of the most successful seasons of the dance show. The latest season of the dance reality show saw a change in format, where former couples were given a chance to mend their differences and participate in the show.

Salman Khan's upcoming movies

On the professional front, Salman Khan is busy shooting for Prabhu Deva's Radhe. The movie, starring Salman and Disha Patni in the lead, will reportedly hit the screens on Eid 2020. Other than Radhe, Salman is in talks with Boney Kapoor for the sequel of Anees Bazmee's No Entry.



