Salman Khan-Bhagyashree Or Salman Khan- Nagma: Which 90s Pair Impressed The Audience Most?

Back in the 90s, Salman Khan became a popular actor in Bollywood for his on-screen romance with his co-stars. He shared the screen with actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kajol. Salman Khan also shared the screen with stars Nagma and Bhagyashree. Take a look at their movie reviews box office collection to know which pair managed to impress the audience the most.

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree or Salman Khan and Nagma: Which pair is better?

Salman Khan and Bhagyashree's movie

Salman Khan and Bhagyshree were seen together in the film Maine Pyaar Kiya. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film starred Salman Khan and Bhagyashree in the lead roles while Alok Nath, Reema Lago, and Monish Bahl were seen in supporting roles. Actor Bhagyashree who made her debut in Bollywood with this film was seen as Salman Khan’s love interest. The film followed the story of a mechanic’s daughter who falls in love with a rich businessman’s son.

Also Read: Marathi Actor Bhagyashree Limaye Opens Up About Bullying, Says 'time Heals Everything'

The film was majorly acclaimed and also became a blockbuster film of that year. It went on to become the highest-grossing Indian film of the 1980s while being declared as an All-Time Blockbuster film by Box Office India. The actors were also majorly praised for their performances in the film and also won several awards.

Also Read: Abhidnya Bhave Shares Throwback Video, Says She Misses Being On Set

Salman Khan and Nagma's movie

Salman Khan and Nagma were seen together in the film Baaghi which released in the year 1990. The film Baaghi was also Nagma’s debut film in Bollywood. Nagma was only 15 years old when the film released. The film followed the life of a young boy from a reputed family, who falls in love with a girl from a brothel. When the boy’s parents reject their love, they decide to elope together. The film was considered to be ahead of its time in terms of story and became a hit instantly.

Also Read: Monalisa Bagal Shares Her Views On Playing A Pregnant Woman In 'Total Hublak'

Baaghi released during December and went on to become the seventh highest-grossing film of 1990. The film made an est. gross collection of ₹43 crores. The songs from the film were also trending at the jukebox and won awards for the same. Despite Baaghi being a hit film, the on-screen chemistry pair of Nagma and Salman Khan did not receive much limelight.

Also Read: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli Shares A 'Baahubali' Clip With A COVID-19 Twist; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.