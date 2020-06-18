Marathi Actor Bhagyashree Limaye Opens Up About Bullying, Says 'time Heals Everything'

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sad demise has the entire nation grieving. Ever since the occurrence of the tragedy, a number of celebrities have been speaking about the topic of mental health, depression and the effect that it has on people. Marathi television actor Bhaghyashree Limaye also recently shared her thoughts about depression and surviving bullying on social media.

Bhagyashree Limaye's note about mental health

Taking to Instagram, Ghadge And Sun fame Bhagyashree Limaye penned a heartfelt note expressing how she survived when she was just 16-years-old. The note begins with her reciting how she would walk up to her classroom only to find out she has no friends. Bhagyashree Limaye added that she tried to hide everything by talking to random girls in her class. She would bring them home, to forcibly show her parents that she isn’t lonely and that she had friends.

Not only that, but Bhagyashree Limaye also confided in her survival story of bullying by her classmates. The actor said that she would wake up to 30-40 missed calls every day from unknown numbers. According to Bhagyashree Limaye, a group of bullies had circulated her number assuring people that she would keep them entertained in the night.

Bhagyashree Limaye added that it was difficult for her to hide her numb expression from her parents. She revealed that she couldn’t mention the true reason behind changing her number to her parents. The Ghadge And Sun actor couldn’t understand what was going on in her life and what did she do that thing tuned out so horrid for her. Bhagyashree Limaye further mentioned, years later now the incident has just become a memory for her and it doesn’t matter anymore.

Bhagyashree Limaye concluded her note saying that when she recalls the incident now, it only makes her feel proud of herself. The actor also thanked God for making her believe that ‘time heals everything’. The heartfelt note by the actor has inspired many of her fans. While a few appreciated her for being brave, others praised her for fighting with the situation effectively. Look at how her fans reacted to it below:

