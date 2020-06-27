Monalisa Bagal Shares Her Views On Playing A Pregnant Woman In 'Total Hublak'

Marathi actor Monalisa Bagal will soon appear on the show Total Hubalk, which is a comedy-drama. The show revolves around the lives of five friends- Ganya, Manya, Raulya, Pintya, and Gopi, who struggle due to the lack of money. Intending to earn money quickly, these friends set out on a journey together. The serial features Rahul Magdum, Kiran Gaikwad, Mahesh Yadav and Amarnath Karhade along with Monalisa Bagal. Recently, she revealed her views about her role in the show. Keep reading to know more:

Talking about her role in the serial in an interview with an entertainment portal, Monalisa said it is an entirely different role for her. She doesn’t even know how to drape a saree, and in the show, she has to wear one as she is essaying the role of a pregnant woman from a rural area. She revealed how she learnt saree draping from YouTube. She also mentioned how important it was to make the baby bump look natural and be visible.

While sharing about the precautions being taken on set, the actor revelaed in the interview that all of her co-stars and other members present on the sets are wearing masks for the reading sessions. And only during the shoot, they remove the cover. She also noted that every person is doing two to three roles for the production, and hence she is also helping with the makeup. She said that she does makeup at the hotel and then leaves for the shoot location.

In another interview with a portal, producer Tejapal said that the serial is being shot in the rural village of Wai in Satara. Most of the team members are from the town and nearby areas. Soon after the state government gave a green signal to resume shoots, these actors were roped in from Satara region for the serial.

All about the cast of Total Hublak

Monalisa Bagal plays the lead character of Bhagyashree, who is a pregnant woman. She has been paired opposite Kiran Gaikwad, who is known for playing the negative role of Bhaiyyasaheb on the show Lagira Zhala Jee. Apart from the duo, Rahul Magdum will also be seen in this comedy show. He came into the limelight with the character of Rahul in Lagira Zhala Jee. The show will also feature Amarnath Kharade, who has performed in various theatre plays, dance shows, and TV programs. Lastly, actor Mahesh Jadhav will also be seen in a prominent role, who carved a name for himself with his quirky character Talent in Lagira Zhala Jee.

