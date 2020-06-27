Abhidnya Bhave Shares Throwback Video, Says She Misses Being On Set

Tula Pahate Re holds a special place in many hearts, even after the show went off-air. Many fans are still not over the show. Not only fans, but the cast of the series is also missing the show as well. The lead actors of Tula Pahate Re have reminisced about memories from the show time and again on various social media platforms. Recently, Abhidnya Bhave, who portrayed the role of Myra on the show, expressed her love for the show by sharing a fun throwback video from Tula Pahate Re sets. Keep reading to know more about the video:

ALSO READ: On Suresh Gopi's Birthday, Here's The ONLY Hindi Movie He Has Appeared In; Read Details

Abhidnya Bhave’s throwback video from Tula Pahate Re set

Khulta Kali Khulena actor Abhidnya Bhave uploaded a video on Instagram which was captured between the takes of one of the scenes of the show. The actor can be seen enacting a scene with her co-star Aashutosh Gokhale who essayed the role of Jaydeep. Since it was a mime scene, both the actors took the liberty of speaking funny lines on camera. Abhidnya in the video shared that whenever the director said mime, it would give the actors a chance to show their true colours. But what grabbed attention is that the duo completed this scene without bursting into laughter even once, which shows the actors’ commitment to the scene. Watch Abhidnya’s throwback video from the sets of Tula Pahate Re below:

ALSO READ: Filmmaker SS Rajamouli Shares A 'Baahubali' Clip With A COVID-19 Twist; Watch

Abhidnya shared this fun-loving video along with a caption saying that she misses the camera, the sets of the show, and the fun that she used to do with her co-stars. The actor received love from fans despite having played the negative role of Myra in the show.

All about Tula Pahate Re

Tula Pahate Re was a Marathi TV show which aired on Zee Marathi. The show featured Subodh Bhave, Gayatri Datar and Abhidnya Bhave in important roles. The show received the highest TRP in the Broadcast Audience Research Council. After gaining much success, the show was remade in Kannada. Now the show is also going to be remade in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. The show is currently airing its rerun on TV during the lockdown phase.

ALSO READ: Mamta Mohandas Says 'everything Is Peaceful' In US After The Black Lives Matter Movement

ALSO READ: Suresh Gopi's Net Worth As The 'Kaaval' Actor Celebrates His 61st Birthday Today; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.