Salman Khan Wanted To Marry THIS Actor In The 1990s But Her Father Denied

Salman Khan will be celebrating his 54th birthday tomorrow, i.e. on December 27. Salman's much-anticipated cop-action Dabangg 3 also recently released at the box office and his fans are already going gaga over it. Salman Khan, in one of the interviews of the 1990s, joked about wanting to get married to one of his co-stars but the girl's dad denied.

Also Read | Salman Khan Releases BMC Video Endorsing 'Swachh Mumbai'; Watch

Salman Khan opened up on wanting to marry Juhi Chawla

Back in 1992, Salman Khan along with Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon and Divya Bharti was touring in Vancouver. While, in an interview, Salman being his humorous self expressed that he wanted to get married to Juhi Chawla. Salman stated that Juhi is a very sweet and adorable girl and he asked her father if he would let her get married to him. But Salman further added that according to Juhi's father he did not 'fit the bill' and stated "pata nahi kya chahiye tha uhne?" (I did not know what he was looking for?)

Also Read | Salman Khan Birthday: Katrina Kaif And Varun Dhawan Make It To The Guest List

Check out the whole interview here:

Salman's statement was hard to believe by a lot of his fans as he is known for passing mischievous statements like the virgin statement. But the Dabangg actor has dated several leading ladies on the tinsel town including Aishwariya Rai, Sangeeta Bijlani, Somi Ali, and Katrina Kaif.

Salman's recently released Dabangg 3 has successfully earned more than ₹ 90 Crores on its first weekend at the box office. The film is the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise and also marks the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar in Bollywood. Apart from Saiee, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Arbaaz Khan in the lead roles.

Also Read | Salman Khan Reveals How Trying To Impress A Girl Got Him His First Ad; Watch Video

Also Read | Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Khan Sharma Hospitalised, To Deliver Her Second Child

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.