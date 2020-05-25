Salman Khan's Bodyguard 'Tiger' Aka Shera's Salary Is Shocking; Read Details

Salman Khan's bodyguard, Shera, is undoubtedly one of the closest associates of the actor. Salman Khan and Shera often share photos with each other and the two are great friends. Moreover, being the bodyguard of one of Bollywood's biggest stars has its perks. Shera has a sizable salary and net worth thanks to his association with Salman Khan. Here is a look at Shera's total net worth.

Salman Khan's bodyguard, Shera, has an impressive net worth

Gurmeet Singh Jolly, aka Shera, has been Salman Khan's bodyguard for over 20 years now. Shera first started his career as a bodyguard back in 1993. Due to his impressive physique and strength, Shera quickly became a respected bodyguard who worked with multiple celebs before finally sticking with Salman Khan. He even had his own bodyguard company called 'Tiger Supplies', that recruited bodyguards for popular Bollywood celebrities.

Shera met Salman Khan in 1995, at a party hosted by Hollywood star Keanu Reeves. Later, Sohail Khan's asked Shera to became Salman Khan's bodyguard as he had to go on an overseas tour. After that, Shera became Salman Khan's close associate. Shera also refers to Salman Khan as his 'Maalik'.

Shera often receives special gifts and property incentives from Salman Khan whenever there is a festive occasion. Shera has even made his acting debut, as he made a special guest appearance in Salman Khan's film, Bodyguard. Moreover, Salman Khan even promotes Shera's bodyguard company, 'Tiger Supplies'.

While his net worth is uncertain, Shera earns approximately ₹15 lakhs per month for working as Salman Khan's bodyguard. Obviously this is not his only source of income, as he has his own bodyguard agency, and he even works for other big names Bollywood and Hollywood celebs. In fact, back in 2017 when Justin Bieber arrived in India for his world tour, Shera's agency arranged the pop star's entire security detail.

Shera shares a photo with his 'Maalik' on Eid

On the occasion of Eid 2020, Shera took to social media to share a photo of himself alongside his 'Maalik', Salman Khan. In the caption for the photo, Shera wrote that his Eid was never complete without his 'Maalik'. He also wished his fans on the occasion of Eid and asked them to celebrate safely amid quarantine.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

