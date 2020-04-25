Salman Khan's 'Sher Khan' Pushed To 2022; Here Are More Of His Updates From This Week

Salman Khan is currently at his Panvel farmhouse amid the COVID-19 lockdown and is seen enjoying his time with his family members and his pet horse. Apart from Salman Khan and family, Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur & Waluscha DeSousa are also reportedly staying with the actor at his farmhouse. While Salman Khan is enjoying his time, here is what Salman Khan's week looked like. Read here to know what Salman is doing in quarantine.

Read Also | Iulia Vantur Goes Fishing As She Spends Time At Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse

Salman Khan's Instagram gives a glimpse of his week

Salman Khan created awareness about COVID-19. In the video, he also warned his fan about the ill effects of the virus not only on the person who has it but what it means for their family. He also requested his fans to stay home and play from home to avoid the spread of the virus. He also shared a heart-touching picture; take a look.

Read Also | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Throwback To The Time When Salman Khan Sported A Blonde Look

Salman Khan released a song

Salman Khan released a song titled Pyaar Karona. This song was loved by fans and has been the centre of attraction for Bhai this week. This sing has a strong meaning, and fans even admitted that they got goosebumps after listening to the song.

Read Also | After Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Comes Out In Support Of Daily Wage Earners Of Maharashtra

It was reported that Salman Khan will be seen essaying the character of a cop in the Hindi remake of the film Mulshi Pattern. This is the same movie in which Aayush Sharma will be playing the role of a gangster. It was speculated that the remake will be called Mulshi Pattern as the official rights of the film were brought by the makers. But now it is reported that the film will be titled Dhak, which means powerful, in Hindi.

Read Also | A Sneak Peek Into Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse; See Pics Inside

Salman to recite a poem in his Satish Kaushik’s next directorial

It was reported by an entertainment portal that Salman Khan is producing and presenting Satish Kaushik’s next directorial film Kaagaz. The portal reported that Salman Khan will be seen as a narrator for Kaagaz and will be heard introducing the plot of the film. Here is the poem Salman Khan is going to recite:

“Kuch Nahi Hai Magar Hai Sab Kuch Bhi

Kya Azab Cheez Hai Yeh Kaagaz Bhi

Baariso Mein Hai Naav Kaagaz Ki

Sardiyon Mein Hai Alav Kaagaz Ki

Aasman Mein Patang Kaagaz Ki

Saari Duniya Mein Jang Kaagaz Ki...”

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan's action-thriller 'Sher Khan' pushed to 2022

According to the media report, Sher Khan is pushed forward because Salman Khan is not happy with the script. It is also reported that Sohail has gone back to the storyboard for the third time to make changes in the script. It was reported that because Salman Khan is snot satisfied, he has decided to put a hold on Sher Khan. The director Sohail Khan is also on the same page as Salman Khan on this matter.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.