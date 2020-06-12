Salman Khan's Chemistry Is Better With Jacqueline Fernandez Or Sonakshi Sinha?

Salman Khan is known to introduce new faces to Bollywood. He had introduced actor Sonakshi Sinha and starred with her in the first film from the Dabbang franchise. The duo is known for their on-screen chemistry in Bollywood movies. Similarly, Salman Khan's chemistry with Jacqueline Fernandez came under the limelight after they starred together in the film Kick. Take a look at some factual information of their films to know which pair was most loved by the audience:

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez or Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha: Which pair looked better on screen?

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha have appeared together in the films Dabbang, Dabbang 2 as well as Dabbang 3. The first and the second film of the Dabbang franchise turned out to be blockbuster films, but Dabbang 3 received negative reviews from the audience. Salman Khan played the role of a cop 'Chulbul Pandey' in the films and Sonakshi Sinha was seen as his wife 'Rajjo'.

Their chemistry on the silver screen was loved by the audience from the first film itself. Dabbang made an estimated collection of ₹2 billion, Dabbang 2 collected estimated ₹252 crores. Dabbang 3 was made on a huge budget and collected ₹230 crores.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan shared the screen space for two films, Kick and Race 3. In the film Kick, Jacqueline Fernandez was seen as Salman Khan's love interest while in the film Race 3, she played the role of an Interpol officer. The duo's film Kick made an estimated collection of ₹403 crores and received mixed reviews from the critics. Kick's story revolved around 'Devil', a modern-day Robinhood character who steals from the rich to help the needy.

The film received positive reviews for the songs, the action sequences and the couple's on-screen chemistry. Race 3 received negative reviews from the critics and made an estimated collection of ₹294 crores. Both the stars Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez make a great pair with Salman Khan and are loved by the audience equally.

