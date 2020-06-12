'The Family Man' Director Raj Nidimoru Talks About Creating Content On 'climate Crisis'

Recently, the makers of the popular series of Amazon Prime Video, The Family Man, opened up about the content they are looking to film. During their chat with a leading news portal, filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK said that they are keen to explore the subject of climate change. While elaborating about the same, Raj and DK also gave a special mention to the current pandemic, COVID-19.

Interestingly, in the interview, Raj Nidimoru said that it is important to speak about climate change because it is a relevant subject, especially after the outbreak of Coronavirus. He further added that the subject of climate change has to be enforced in people's minds right now because the world will have a climate crisis in the future. As the conversation moved ahead, Raj said that their aim is not to educate people.

Elaborating the reason, he added that people have numerous sources and well-informed experts to do that job. Raj stated that they want to nudge people to look at the climate crisis without being preachy. He concluded the conversation saying that the makers need to find an interesting angle to it.

Talking about Raj and DK's professional front, the director duo is working on multiple projects including the second installment of Manoj Bajpayee starrer web-series, The Family Man. Reportedly, The Family Man 2 is currently in the post-production stage. The first season of the series bagged praises from the audience and the critics. Fans of the series are eagerly waiting for its second season.

The Family Man 2 updates

Earlier in May 2020, in an interview, Raj Nidimoru said that the makers had a release strategy planned for this year. He added that it takes four months to complete the processes like sound, music creating, and VFX work. Furthermore, he mentioned that the makers will have to see how many studios will be available for the post-production process. Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man’s second season will mark the digital debut of the Southern superstar Samantha Akkineni.

On the other side, in January 2020, Raj and DK announced that they will collaborate with Amazon Prime Video again for a series. Interestingly, the series titled Citadel will be an international series. Avenger directors Russo Brothers will also produce the upcoming series.

