Salman Khan Looks Better On-screen When Paired With Jacqueline Fernandez Or Sonam Kapoor?

Salman Khan is known as one of the most popular romantic heroes in Bollywood. So far, the actor has paired up with many Bollywood divas including Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez and Sonam Kapoor. More than the box-office numbers, Salman Khan's on-screen chemistry with his co-stars is one of the main highlights of his films. Here's an overview of Salman Khan's movies with Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, to know which pair was hailed by the audience more-

Sonam Kapoor or Jacqueline Fernandez: Which pair looked better on-screen?

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez paired up with Salman Khan for the films Kick and Race 3. Actor Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez played an on-screen couple in the film Kick. The film was about a man who is addicted to going on new adventures. He falls in love with a psychiatrist Shaina, and trouble starts brewing when he breaks up with her for an adventure.

The film also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Randeep Hooda in key roles. Kick made a worldwide collection of more than ₹400 crores. Salman Khan's film received mixed reviews but was a box-office hit. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez's chemistry was also appreciated by the audience.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor starred with Salman Khan in the films Saawariya and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. They were seen as an on-screen pair in both the films. Saawariya also starred Rani Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor along with Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor. The film received negative reviews from the critics and was also considered as a box-office flop.

Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor then came together again, for the film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Salman Khan played a dual role in the film while Sonam Kapoor was seen as a princess from a royal family. The romantic film received mixed reviews from the audience but was considered as a commercially hit film. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo made an estimated box-office collection of ₹432 crores. The songs of the film were a super hit, and the lead actors received praises for their chemistry from the critics, but the audience seemed to have been disappointed by the pair's performance, romantically.

