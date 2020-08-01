Salman Khan Conveys Greetings On Eid, Netizens Get Excited About 'hint' With Photo

A Salman Khan release has been a constant feature of Eid over the years. Another such film, which was being termed as a ‘blockbuster’ by fans, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, was slated to release in May on the festival before the COVID-19 pandemic brought all shootings and releases to a halt. Though he couldn’t give the ‘Eidi’ to his fans with the release a few months ago, the actor gifted them with a hint of a much-awaited announcement by wishing them for Eid al-Adha.

Salman Khan wishes ‘Eid Mubarak’

Salman Khan conveyed his greetings for Eid al-Adha on Twitter, and wrote, ‘Eid Mubarak' on Saturday. However, it was the photograph that left the fans extremely excited.

The Dabangg star was seen posing with a scarf against the backdrop of overcast skies and the greenery. For the unversed, his look in the ‘Tiger’ franchise features his character wearing these kinds of scarves. While he wore the scarf on his neck in the films, here he converted it into a mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s the tweet

Netizens seemed to have got the reference and got delighted. They termed it as a ‘hint’ for the third installment of the franchise, posted stills from the film, stating that they were ‘eagerly waiting’, apart from calling him ‘dashing’ and 'killer.'

Here are the reactions

As per the latest reports, Salman will reunite with Kabir Khan for Tiger 3, after their collaboration Ek Tha Tiger had become a blockbuster earning close to Rs 200 crore. Though Kabir directed the actor in the much-loved Rs 300-crore blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, it was Sultan director Ali Abbas Zafar who helmed the second installment Tiger Zinda Hai, which was again a Rs 300 crore blockbuster. Katrina Kaif is likely to be part of this film, as per reports.

Salman enjoying rural life

Meanwhile, Salman has been living at his farmhouse at Panvel, near Mumbai, along with his family, since the lockdown began. The 54-year-old has kept his fans entertained, launching three music videos, apart from launching his line of sanitisers, and participating in charitable activities helping people during the pandemic. His activities like spending time with horses, farming, and cleaning had become a talking point.

