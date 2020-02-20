Throwback Thursday: When Salman Khan Said There Would Be No Mannat If It Weren't For Him

Salman Khan has had shared many unknown facts with his fans and the media about the Bollywood film industry multiple times. There have been instances when Salman and Shah Rukh Khan were offered the same role, but Salman had refused to do the movie. Two major movies rejected by Salman which fell in Shah Rukh's kitty were Baazigar and Chak De! India.

According to an article in a leading daily, Salman Khan was asked in an interview in 2007 about refusing Chak De! India. This is when he revealed that he had also refused to play a role in the movie Baazigar. He talked about how the directors of the movie Abbas-Mustan had come to him with the script. Salman had asked for inputs from his father Salim, who had suggested to put an angle about the character of the mother in the movie. This was not agreed upon by Abbas-Mustan. Salman then refused to do the film.

When Shah Rukh did the film, the angle about the mother character had been included after all into the story. He then laughed and said that he does not regret it as it turned out to be a success and helped Shah Rukh with his career. Salman also added that if he had done Baazigar, there would have been no Mannat standing in Bandstand. In the end, he said that he was very happy for Shah Rukh and his success.

The article also reports that Salman was so unhappy with Abbas-Mustan, that he did not work with them for another decade. He then appeared in Chori Chori Chupke Chupke for the directors. Abbas-Mustan were also supposed to direct Race 3, but Salman had asked for Remo D'Souza.

Salman Khan recently wrapped up Bigg Boss 13. The actor will be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, directed by Prabhu Deva. It will release on May 20, 2020.

