Salman Khan's Highest And Lowest-rated Films On Rotten Tomatoes

Salman Khan made his acting debut in the 1989 romantic drama film Main Pyar Kiya. The star has appeared in more than 70 films as a lead since then. While most of Salman Khan's films have gone on to gross high numbers at the Box Office, a few of them have tanked as well. Read to know about Salman’s highest and lowest rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes.

Salman Khan’s highest and lowest rated movie on Rotten Tomatoes

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in 2015 and is a comedy-drama film. Salman Khan stars as Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi, a good-for-nothing man but true devotee of Lord Hanuman. Bajrangi Bhaijaan shows Pawan's emotional journey to unite a Pakistani girl, Munni with her parents against all odds.

Besides Salman Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan also stars Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others. The film got rave reviews from the audiences and emerged as one of the most successful Bollywood films at the box office, with more than ₹900 crores worldwide, as per reports. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is Salman Khan’s highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% Tomatometer score and an audience score is 86%.

Ishkq In Paris

Salman Khan’s lowest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes is Ishkq In Paris with 0% on the Tomatometer. However, Salman only appeared in a cameo for a song Kudiye Di Kurti. The movie is a romantic drama, starring Preity Zinta, Rhehan Malliek and Isabelle Adjani and was directed by Prem Raj. Ishkq In Paris failed to perform at the box office.

Race 3

The third installment in the Race franchise is Race 3. It stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala in prominent. Helmed by Remo D’Souza it is an action thriller film.

Race 3 was among the most-awaited films of 2018, but did an average business at the box office, as per reports. The movie faced mostly negativity reviews and has an 8% score on the Tomatometer, making it Salman Khan’s lowest-rated film as a lead on Rotten Tomatoes.

