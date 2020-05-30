Salman Khan Distributes Hand Sanitisers To Help Mumbai Police Amid COVID-19; Read More

Salman Khan recently launched a brand called FRSH, which has taken the initiative to distribute hand sanitizers among the Mumbai Police. The actor, who is known for his charitable actions, recently made this move to help assist corona warriors of Mumbai. Earlier, Salman Khan had also helped give ration to people who were suffering the most in this pandemic, while also urging people to pick up the 'Anna Daan' challenge.

Also Read | Athiya Shetty Calls Salman Khan Her Mentor, Says He Is Very Encouraging And Supportive

Salaman Khan helps frontline workers

Salman Khan managed to help the frontline workers by providing them with hand sanitizers. Due to the high demand for personal hygiene products, it was reported that many police officers, who are working day and night to keep people protected amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, were not able to procure basic products like hand sanitizers to keep themselves safe. This is when Salman Khan stepped up and was able to provide them with hand sanitizers.

Also Read | Salman Khan: Here's A List Of The Most Expensive Things The Actor Owns

Many important figures and fans hailed Salman Khan's effort to help the COVID-19 frontline workers. One of them was Rahul N Kanal, who is a member of a political party, who tweeted pictures of the FRSH hand sanitizers being distributed within the police headquarters with a note of thanks. Many of his fans also showed admiration towards the star for his charitable actions.

Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there for our frontline warriors, thank you @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for being there for one and all...FRSH sanitisers to be distributed to all our frontline warriors in the Police Dept 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/y51qvFVLgg — Rahul.N.Kanal (@Iamrahulkanal) May 29, 2020

Salman Khan had also tweeted a video earlier promoting his brand FRSH. He talked about why the brand was named FRSH and its tagline. He had also added that the hand sanitizers were of good quality and had mentioned from where one could procure it. Lastly, he added that the brand would start producing more personal hygiene and grooming products.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Or Sonam Kapoor, Whose Chemistry With Salman Khan Impressed Fans?

Launching my new grooming & personal care brand FRSH! @FrshGrooming

Yeh hai aapka, mera, hum sabka brand jo layega aap tak behtareen products. Sanitizers aa chuke hain, jo milenge aapko yaha https://t.co/L3U5PlsGlt

Toh try karo!@FrshGrooming ko follow karo! #RahoFrshRahoSafe pic.twitter.com/iuteEphLzd — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 24, 2020

Bhai Bhai - Salman's new song

Salman Khan, who is self-isolating in his farmhouse in Panvel, also released a new song called Bhai Bhai. The song came as a gift to his fans for the occasion of Eid. The song was made in collaboration with Sajid-Wajid.

Salman Khan's new film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was supposed to release in May 2020 but got postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. His next project is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which will be a remake of a Tamil movie and will release sometime in 2021.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Or Kareena Kapoor: Who Looked Better With Salman Khan On Screen?

Promo Picture Credit: Salman Khan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.