Salman Khan: Here's A List Of The Most Expensive Things The Actor Owns

Salman Khan is widely regarded as one of the most popular actors in Indian cinema. Khan's films are known to bring in the big bucks. Salman's average films also have grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box-office. Salman Khan's movies, reality shows, NGO, and luxurious lifestyle have been hugely talked about on several platforms.

The actor also often appeared in the news on various instances. Khan along with dominating the entertainment world also owns some of the most expensive things. With all that said now, here are all the expensive items owned by Salman Khan. Read further ahead for more details:

List of some of the most expensive things owned by Salman Khan

Salman Khan is a huge fan of Motorbikes

From a Suzuki Hayabusa, Yamaha R1, Suzuki GSX-R 1000Z, to a Suzuki GSX-R 1000Z, it is no surprise that Salman Khan owns them all. The top four motorbikes are ones that have Khan's fans drooling over. Salman loves his motorbikes and is also seen riding the same in the city of Mumbai. Khan also owns a Giant Propel 2014 XTC bicycle that alone costs Rs 4.32 lakh.

Salman Khan's cars are quite the showstopper

Salman Khan is a huge fan of cars as well and owns nine luxurious cars. Salman owns a Mercedes Benz GL Class, Mercedes Benz S Class, Audi R8 L, Toyota Land Cruiser, and many more. The Dabangg actor enters and exits in style and his cars are just as flashy as the superstar himself. Salman Khan's cars are always spotted by his fans. Be it his film promotions or leisure trips, the actor does not shy away from showcasing his luxurious and ultra-comfortable cars.

Salman Khan's Private Yacht is the dream of so many

Salman Khan's 3 crores worth private yacht is the dream of many. Khan bought himself a stunning private yacht in 2016 on his 50th birthday. He has also hosted many parties and family getaways on the luxurious yacht. Salman Khan's Private Yacht was also showcased in one of the Bigg Boss 12 episodes.

Salman Khan's house - Galaxy Apartment

Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Mumbai stands tall at a price of Rs 16 crores. Salman Khan's fans have often been seen gathered around his house to get a single glimpse of the actor. The actor is known to live on the ground floor whereas his parents are known to have the first floor to themselves.

